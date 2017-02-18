Forum Post: What to do with Dwayne Harris?

1) If I had my choice, he would be cut. But, as pointed out, it would not be a huge savings.

2) He was excellent as a gunner. To me, that isn’t enough for a roster spot.

3) In 2015 his KR were pretty good, but his PR were average. This season both were terrible. What is worse, he looked more like a rookie in terms of decision making on …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549371



