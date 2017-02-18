Forum Post: Jordan Raanan – Giants Trying to Bring Back JPP+JHank+KRob

Jordan Raanan had a facebook live sesh. He stressed this point that I thought was very edifying: He’s heard the Giants very very much want to bring back the defensive pieces form last year. He mentioned JPP, Hankins, and Robinson by name as guys they very much want back in blue. Just a FYI and something to keep in mind as we approach FA. I like the sound of this.

but we know they want to be paid, especially JPP. I just hope he doesn’t price himself out because I think the Giants were good to him with his injury.

Keep the defense intact and concentrate on offense in FA and the draft. We need to win now since Eli has only 2 or 3 solid years left.

Jpp is the current priority

Without changing manning’s contract and converting salary to bonus to pay him more salary later. This actually might be the one time they should think about it, not because of the 3 above specifically, but in actuality where Manning is in his career.

that the team wants these guys back. The question has always been can they afford to. Certainly they have the cap space, but with the $s that JPP and Hank will probably get, there won’t be a lot left over to address the broken offense.

It makes sense, the unit performed very well, why not try to bring it back?

Want JPP back but is he worth more than 12 mil is the question? Add the number of years, bonus money and dead money should he be released prior to contract end. JPP is a two year contract guy but will want four or five if not more, for guy in the final leg of a once exceptional future that has just never happened.

Why does he have only two years left?



Jpp is the current priority In comment 13363865 hitdog42 said: Good. They are thinking like I am.

Might as well keep things amicable at this stage of the game.



Want JPP back but is he worth more than 12 mil is the question? Add the number of years, bonus money and dead money should he be released prior to contract end. JPP is a two year contract guy but will want four or five if not more, for guy in the final leg of a once exceptional future that has just never happened. In comment 13363871 Dragon said: I too see the risk with investing too much with JPP. However, let’s look at this situation in a positive light. JPP was having a very good season, and seemed more mature and worked his ass off last off season. There is just as much a chance of him having 4-5 good years left ala Michael Strahan as there is of having a heavy decline. He is not the same JPP from 3 years ago and that is a good thing. The only question I have is ” how much ” will get it done.

In comment 13363850 robbieballs2003 said: 1. I think he means the key FA’s.

2. I doubt the Giants are actively shopping DRC, but I think they’d listed if called.

rid of one of the better players and pro bowler.

In comment 13363850 robbieballs2003 said: No it won’t, you know that..????

They have plenty of money to do this and still get a vet OL. Take what they have now – 33+M in space – add JT thomas and get you to 37M. You also have Pugh to sign long term and provide more JPP 4-62 22M SB 42G

Hankins 5-40 12M SB 20G could go 4-32

Pugh 5-42 15M SB 24G SB allocation is 11M – you can give each 3M salary for 2017 and still have absolute minimum 17M left.



They have plenty of money to do this and still get a vet OL. Take what they have now – 33+M in space – add JT thomas and get you to 37M. You also have Pugh to sign long term and provide more JPP 4-62 22M SB 42G

Hankins 5-40 12M SB 20G could go 4-32

Pugh 5-42 15M SB 24G SB allocation is 11M – you can give each 3M salary for 2017 and still have absolute minimum 17M left. In comment 13363896 stretch234 said: I think those are realistic estimates for JPP and hank. JPP gets Vernon money just 4 years instead of 5. Hankins seems high to me, but he is young. I think you are low on Pugh. He should get closer to what osemele got last year(5/58, 25 guaranteed).

nothing is put to rest just yet. the trade/cut DRC crowd will point to the savings so that Giants can bring back JPP+JHank+KRob. never mind that the savings are mostly an illusion, as now you have to replace DRC. The draft is supposedly deep in DB, so there is an argument to be made that DRC can be replaced cheaper in the draft. the gotta keep him crowd will point out that the Giants want to keep the D band together. my initial reaction to your post was to wonder which side thinks the issue is put to rest?

and I think he’s a better player than Pugh. I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable paying that much for a guy who is good, but not great.

All I see are people saying we should listen if called. Is anyone even saying we should be shopping him? The Giants would be dumb not to take a premium pick for a guy that will be here 1 more year.

and keep DRC. the real question is whether other teams will offer more than what the Giants deem as good value. Probably have to give more than good value to keep them (overall), but you have to limit how much. However, they won’t have much room to do much by way of new acquisitions. Unless there’s a can’t miss FA out there, DO NOT mortgage the future by redoing contracts. It’s one of the ways we got into cap hell a couple years ago.

the cut/trade DRC talk has died down a lot from last year, but there is still a bit of it around. both talk of it and the perception that there’s a lot of talk of it have a lot of hold over perception from a year ago.



and I think he’s a better player than Pugh. I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable paying that much for a guy who is good, but not great. In comment 13363910 Ten Ton Hammer said: … and constantly hurt. Pugh is our best OL, but the bar is set so low that he stands out. His 5th year option 8+ mil cap hit can’t stand. He either needs to be extended or cut. An extension should be a short term to allow him to prove he can stay healthy and allow him to earn another payday in the short term. It should include escalators for performance and game starts. If he does not want to agree to a prove it deal, then we can move on before the start of the season with a zero cap hit. We own his rights, but the 5th year option is guaranteed for injury only. If he gets hurt in OTAs or training camp, we are on the hook for the 8+ mil. With Pugh’s rights retained, we should look to upgrade his position. If we are content at paying 8mil/yr, then we might as well upgrade the position in FA and tell Pugh to find his own money.

agree with a lot of that. I don’t really see the love for Pugh. He’s more than a JAG, but not really much to write home about. As you said ‘best of’ is a really low bar to reach on this team. Seems to me he’s a middle of the road guy, not someone you spend 8 mil a year on. then again, maybe 8 mil is the going price for middle of the road guards.

That’s basically your whole off-season other than the draft.

I look at JPP as the ego thing, which everyone has. You give him a higher signing bonus and more guaranteed money per year than Vernon. Giving him 24M signing bonus also gets him highest at the position. Doable I think the Hank number is reasonable – he is not the top level, but with yearly salary increases, it moves him up from Linjo type numbers. He would be in top 10 4-3 DT I think Pugh or Zeitler will get Osemele type money in guarantees only (25M). Pugh at 5-42 gets him top 5 and 24M guaranteed is slightly under Osemele The way Reese front loaded the contracts last year of the FA, the Giants are not going into cap hell. After 2017 Vernon has 29M of 40M paid

Snacks has 15.5M of 24M paid

jenkins has 23M of 28M paid If they keep Vernon in 2018, 46 of his 52M will be paid and he will be 27. The deals were essentially 3 year deals 16-18. There is no money other than SB …

