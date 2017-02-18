Eddie Lacy the one free agent the New York Giants should sign?

In selecting the single free agent each NFL team should add this offseason, Pro Football Focus has made what seems like a surprising choice for the New York Giants. In a piece for ESPN Insider, PFF has selected Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy as the free agent the Giants should sign.

Here is the explanation:

There was too much pressure put on the Giants’ passing attack in 2016, and they need a better threat in the running game. Rookie running back Paul Perkins has a bright future, but adding Lacy to the mix would give New York two strong options. He managed to break 19 tackles on only 71 carries in 2016 on his way to averaging 5.1 yards per carry (including 3.4 yards after contact per rush) for the Packers. Although it isn’t always pretty, Lacy has done a fine job of maximizing the offensive line’s blocking in his four years in the league. Between Lacy and the shifty Perkins, the Giants would have a much-improved running game.

Honestly, I don’t believe …