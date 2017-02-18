2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

For the first time in a long time the linebacker position isn’t a glaring weakness on the New York Giants‘ roster. Protected by a stout defensive line and lock-down secondary, the Giants’ linebackers played much better in 2016 than in previous years and it would follow that their draft priorities should be elsewhere.
However, it has often been said that “good” is the enemy of “great”. If the Giants were to find themselves with the opportunity to draft a player who is a definite upgrade for the weakest unit on their defense, shouldn’t they at least consider him?
Alabama’s Reuben Foster is the consensus top linebacker (non-edge rusher) in the draft. However, the revelation that an injury will keep him from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine, the relative devaluation of his position, along with a deep draft at more valuable defensive positions, could cause him to slide some in the draft.
Could all of that conspire to make him a Giant come May?
Measurables
Height – 6 feet, 1 inch (listed)
Weight – 228 pounds (listed)
40 Time – 4.72sec (projected – injured)
Pros
- Exceptionally athletic linebacker. Huge range and is everywhere on the field
- Fast in space, but explodes into another gear when closing on a ball carrier
- Quick to diagnose plays and his first step is usually accurate. Rarely wastes movement.
- Explosive tackler.
- Shows strength to stand up to linemen in the run game.
- Aggressive angles can …
