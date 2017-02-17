NFL Free Agency: New York Giants a landing spot for T.J. Lang?

How the New York Giants will re-structure their offensive line for 2017 remains anybody’s guess right now. If the Giants are going to spend big money in free agency it stands to reason that they would prefer to do so on a tackle. If that effort were to fail, however, there should be a number of quality guards available.

We have already talked about Ronald Leary [profile], Kevin Zeitler [profile] and Larry Warford [profile]. Today, let’s add another name to that list â?? T.J. Lang of the Green Bay Packers.

Lang, 29, is an eight-year veteran who has been a full-time starter in Green Bay for the past six seasons. He made his first Pro …