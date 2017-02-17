NFL Free Agency: New York Giants a landing spot for T.J. Lang?

How the New York Giants will re-structure their offensive line for 2017 remains anybody’s guess right now. If the Giants are going to spend big money in free agency it stands to reason that they would prefer to do so on a tackle. If that effort were to fail, however, there should be a number of quality guards available.
We have already talked about Ronald Leary [profile], Kevin Zeitler [profile] and Larry Warford [profile]. Today, let’s add another name to that list â?? T.J. Lang of the Green Bay Packers.
Lang, 29, is an eight-year veteran who has been a full-time starter in Green Bay for the past six seasons. He made his first Pro …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/17/14602150/nfl-free-agency-new-york-giants-potential-target-tj-lang-packers
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Green Bay Packers, John Jerry, Kevin Zeitler, Lang sai, Larry Warford, New York Giants, Pro Bowl, Ronald Leary, Sirius XM NFL Radio, Spotrac Market Value Tool, T.J. Lang