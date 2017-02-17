New York Giants Should Keep Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Speculation has mounted that the New York Giants could part ways with cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. That would be a terrible idea.

There’s a growing belief that the New York Giants could part ways with cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The 30-year-old has an $8.5 million cap hit in 2017 and New York could determine that he isn’t worth the cost.

Though there are reasons to believe dropping that financial burden may be beneficial, Rodgers-Cromartie is not a player New York can afford to part ways with.

Rodgers-Cromartie is coming off of a season during which he recorded 49 tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and six interceptions. It was an excellent display by the veteran cornerback, who’s preparing to enter …

