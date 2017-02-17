New York Giants: Eddie Lacy Expected To Be Available At Affordable Cost

Free agent running back Eddie Lacy is expected to be available at an affordable cost. That’s valuable information for general manager Jerry Reese.

The New York Giants have parted ways with veteran running back Rashad Jennings. That decision has created an opportunity for 2016 rookie Paul Perkins to receive a heavier workload in 2017, but it’s also created a void on the depth chart.

As the Giants weigh their options, general manager Jerry Reese may be inclined to test the waters with free agent Eddie Lacy.

Lacy, 26, is four years into an NFL career that can be best described as polarizing. He’s one of the best running backs in the league when he’s healthy, but weight issues and related ankle injuries have severely damaged his market value.

