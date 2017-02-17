Mock Draft Tracker: Miami TE David Njoku most often mocked to New York Giants

With less than two weeks to go before the NFL Scouting Combine mock drafts are expressing a clear belief that the New York Giants will prioritize the tight end position in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ten of the 35 mocks (28.6 percent) in our updated tracker have the Giants taking a tight end at No. 23.
The most popular pick? Miami tight end David Njoku, the choice in seven mocks (20 percent. Alabama tight end O.J. Howard was the choice in three mocks.
In his look at his top 15 possible choices for the Giants, “Invictus” wrote of Njoku that “his ability to stretch the field, his aggressiveness in blocking down the field, and his ability to create yards after the catch make me salivate.” Njoku is ranked No. 36 on the Big Blue View Big Board.
Despite the Giants’ needs on offense, 15 of the 35 mocks (42.8 percent) have the Giants choosing a defensive player in the first round. Defensive end Taco Charlton was the choice in five mocks (14.3 percent) and Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham was chosen four times.
While Njoku was the most popular pick, there really isn’t much consensus at this point on who the Gants actually will pick. In all, the 35 mocks in our current database show 17 different selections for the Giants.
2017 Mock Drafts
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Mock Draft
|Player
|Position
|School
|Date
|Draft Tek
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|Michigan
|2/16
|Walter Football (Walt)
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|2/15
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Derek Barnett
|DE
|Tennessee
|2/15
|CBS Sports (Prisco)
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|2/15
