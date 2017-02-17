Forum Post: Terrell Thomas encourages Adrian Peterson to pursue Giants

Terrell Thomas @TerrellThomas24 4h
Best decision you’ll ever make, @Giants are a first class Org and the marketing opportunities will triple in NY!!!
Adrian Peterson @AdrianPeterson
The Giants been making some interesting moves.
How many surgeries has he had recently? He is done at this stage of his career. A availability is the best ability in the NFL. I will rather have a young bull like Perine from the draft.
At this point, he may not be much better than Jennings, but he’ll cost a lot more.
This place never stops amazing me..
He’s old and beat up, no thanks. Perkins will be fine.
The Jets signed Ladanian Tomlinson after his worst statistical season with the Chargers at age 31 and he churned out a couple of decent years before his legs completely fell off.
There are plenty of other RB’s playing productive football into their 30′s. Granted, they aren’t churning out 1500 yard seasons – but that isn’t why you sign one anyway.
I can definitely see Peterson going somewhere next season and playing well. And if our running game sucks, fans will do what they always do – blame Jerry Reese for not signing him.
When you look at the person and player though, its just not a good fit.
- OJ Anderson
2880 carres.
Only 3 games missed.
For a player at that position, thats pretty insane.
And draft a late round RB to run behind it
Part of what frustrated the Giants O was a 6 on 6 situation getting stuffed in the run game with both S’s back. The back has a lot of room to create in that situation. A.P. knows how to beat that look and he’s used to running behind poor offensive lines
|like his character fine, but don’t kid yourself into thinking this guy isn’t a stud RB.
Part of what frustrated the Giants O was a 6 on 6 situation getting stuffed in the run game with both S’s back. The back has a lot of room to create in that situation. A.P. knows how to beat that look and he’s used to running behind poor offensive lines
He is far from a stud RB. He wasn’t a stud right before he injured himself..At best he’s a 1990 OJ Andersen at this point, which was pretty good
2014 and 2016 and in both seasons looked terrible. He was good in 2015. He’s now 31, off of another surgery with over 2400 NFL carries. The chances of him being his 2015 self and not his 2016 self is pretty slim. Add in that he’s a piece of shit and you have a player that the Giants shouldn’t have any interest in.
He then had 6 carries for 22 yards (3.7 y/c) when he returned despite an even worse OL (they loss like 4 OTs to injury) and an offense that couldn’t complete a pass beyond 15 yards. And his return was basically the bare minimum for what was estimated. I think he had 2 weeks of practice time before hitting the field.
So I wouldn’t be surprised to see AP come back and rush for 1200+ yards next year. That’s not to say he doesn’t have flaws (blitz pickups suck, stone hands, beats kids), just that he can still probably crack the top 5-10 in rushing.
He looks very solid but there isn’t any strong evidence that he is a game changer. Is he a threat to break off a huge run? Is a he a goal-line touchdown producing power runner? He brings a lot to the game, yes. But it would be a mistake to think “We’ve got Perkins, we’re good.”
The team needs a back to pair with Perkins, a back at least as talented as he is. Vereen is not that guy, nor is Darkwa, and I assume Rainey is gone. Vereen is the third down guy. Perkins and Vereen are proven quality, and then what? Nothing on the roster at this point in time. Darkwa is a guy that is always going to be “on the bubble”. He’s a fringe NFL player.
I would very much like to see the Giants pick up a strong RB, either in free agency or the draft.
I doubt AP is the guy, too much wear and tear. But the Giants need a quality back to pair with Perkins.
We could do worse but to say that Peterson comes with a huge warning would be an understatement. He’s a stop gap at this point but maybe, just maybe we catch lighting in a bottle and get 2 good years out of him. I’d take one. If he checked out medically and wasn’t too …I guess I could live with it. You’re not going to get a …
