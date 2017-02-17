Forum Post: Terrell Thomas encourages Adrian Peterson to pursue Giants

and if he didn’t have the PR baggage I’d consider him for a couple years to pair with Perkins.

The Jets signed Ladanian Tomlinson after his worst statistical season with the Chargers at age 31 and he churned out a couple of decent years before his legs completely fell off.

There are plenty of other RB’s playing productive football into their 30′s. Granted, they aren’t churning out 1500 yard seasons – but that isn’t why you sign one anyway.

I can definitely see Peterson going somewhere next season and playing well. And if our running game sucks, fans will do what they always do – blame Jerry Reese for not signing him.

When you look at the person and player though, its just not a good fit.