Forum Post: Joe Thomas: Would you trade a second round pick?

Browns were reported to be asking for a second round pick for Thomas at the trade deadline. If that is still their current asking price, would you trade the Giants second round pick for him?
no questions asked
Pick up Thomas from the airport?
if not, absolutely.
But I seem to recall they were asking for a 1st
IMO too high a pick for a rental, and there are too many missing pieces at this point. Plus there is value in the FA market that won’t cost the team a premium pick.
This is a Hall of Fame player we’re talking about, who has plenty left in the tank.
and finally something to play for
And I’d toss in a 4th or 5th if necessary.
There are a bunch of guys that should be available in the second that I think would be great fits for us.
In regards to trading a #2 for him, it would depend. Do the Giants believe that Flowers can start at another position? If not, then no.
2. Thomas has been on a loser his entire career. Going to the Giants would be a new start. That makes him dangerous.
3. He’d be a positive influence on our young linemen.
4. The mental boost that it would give Eli would be enormous. To go from having your blind side protected by a young guy with questionable technique to a possible HOFer that has seen it all…the value of that can’t be calculated.
It would be a great move.
They have also been pretty adamant about not willing to trade him.
He’d improve the entire team.
So, yes. In fact, I do the 2nd rounder and throw in EF.
If I didn’t land another LT, though, I’d do the deal at the time of our 2nd round pick, after seeing who was available to us.
I believe that was for Alex Mack IIRC.
Great analysis. The problem is that I don’t think the Browns would do it. Aside from his obvious talent, Spotrac says they’d have an $11.5M cap hit if they traded him.
The remainder of his good playing days will likely mirror that of Eli, which means we wouldn’t be have to worry about LT for the duration of Elis run
However if one truly believes the Giants have one more Eli led SB run in them, it becomes rather easy to swallow because they’re not winning a SB with Flowers at LT. And Manning has 2-3 years left.
I wouldn’t think twice.
A healthy Shepard is going to catch 80 balls next season for 900+ yards.
People kept throwing around proposals – 2nds, 3rds, 3rds and 4ths or 5ths – but nothing from Cleveland or from the rumor mill on Cleveland’s demands.
Whitworth. I’d rather have Whitworth and the picks.
… the turtle fan.
