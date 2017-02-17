Forum Post: Joe Thomas: Would you trade a second round pick?

1. He’s 32. We’re talking about targeting Whitworth, who is 35.

2. Thomas has been on a loser his entire career. Going to the Giants would be a new start. That makes him dangerous.

3. He’d be a positive influence on our young linemen.

4. The mental boost that it would give Eli would be enormous. To go from having your blind side protected by a young guy with questionable technique to a possible HOFer that has seen it all…the value of that can’t be calculated.

It would be a great move.