Forum Post: DRC’s name mentioned in trade RUMOR

|Miami Herald beat writer Adam Beasley says the Dolphins are looking into trading for a big name CB. A source close to the situation said that DRC’s name has been discussed as a possible option.
if we pulled the trigger.
Certainly a lot of smoke surrounding a DRC trade these past couple of years.
Great movie FEK.
Just because the Dolphins want to trade for DRC, doesn’t mean the Giants want to trade DRC to the Dolphins.
“what about DRC?” behind closed doors. As in the Giants themselves have had no discussions. I imagine they’d listen to offers but it would have to be a deal too good to pass up. Trading him makes little sense.
Love Landry, but he’s primarily a slot guy.
DRC for Tunsil!
You’re most likely right. You’d have to think we’d have to be blown away considering his deal is pretty team friendly and he’s still a big part of the team.
Facts can be so misleading, but rumors, true or false, are often revealing.
are a two and I’d send him out.
Or a two*
Giants would be nuts to trade him. Probably still the best corner we have.
So for the Giants, you are looking at DRC with a trade value that it at its highest possible point considering his age/salary. In the big picture, the proper play here, is probably to trade him for different need and makes the team better. I’m sure the Giants have a valuation on what his worth is, and if a team doesn’t meet or go over that barrier, you keep him.
How could you say they’d be nuts without knowing the price tag? You wouldnt trade an aging, expensive corner with maybe 2 years left for a 2nd rd pick? I would.
trying to score some extra web hits during the dead time of the offseason
Ok. But we would free up 5 million right now as well.
The secondary covered for a lot of ills last season. I’d rather see reinvestment in that area. Sign Logan Ryan and we go into 2017 with 4 strong CBs, and we go into 2018 with 3 after DRC leaves.
How could you say that without knowing who they sign/draft to replace him?
He SHUT DOWN Green Bay’s slot receivers in the playoffs. As soon as DRC went out, the Packers ate right thru the Gmen’s vaunted defense and blew the game wide open.
I’d pay him another $3M per year to keep him if he can maintain this level of play.
Big boo-boo to let him go.
A 2 and a 4 should do it.
They believe, and I got this from sources I trust, that the Giants tampered with Olivier Vernon a year plus before he hit free agency, they have coveted him so long.
not related to the DRC rumor other than if the Dolphins could find any way to “stick it” to the Giants they might and maybe leaking untrue rumors is an easy way to cause strife.
Other than Ryan who is out there of comparable quality?
DRC isn’t costing us much right now, and we know he comes off the books after this year. He will be motivated to play for a new contract. That’s a good place to be.
|since last year annoys the piss out of me. Why? I love the game he plays. He’s had his very best football while playing for the Giants.
He SHUT DOWN Green Bay’s slot receivers in the playoffs. As soon as DRC went out, the Packers ate right thru the Gmen’s vaunted defense and blew the game wide open.
I’d pay him another $3M per year to keep him if he can maintain this level of play.
DRC went out on either the 2nd or third possession of that game. Let’s cut the shit about how the game changed when he went out.
The game changed after we scored to make it 14-13. After that the defense couldnt stop a nose bleed but that was toward the end of the third quarter.
Other than Ryan who is out there of comparable quality?
DRC isn’t costing us much right now, and we know he comes off the books after this year. He will be motivated to play for a new contract. That’s a good place to be.
No he doesnt. He has two years left on his deal.
That plus the fact that he’s a very good player would mean the compensation would have to be high.
That would have pissed me off. Glad it didnt happen.
That would be horrible for us.
|Finally: The word is the Dolphins are again thinking trade as a way to land a big-name corner. Stay tuned.
no mention of DRC but maybe he postulated DRC through other media channels …
Would be a very Belichickesque like move.
Could be just the opposite… BPA at 23 can easily be a CB
|Would be a very Belichickesque like move.
Only if they find a suitable replacement. That is ultimately what makes Belichickesque moves so Belichickesque.
Why would we move him? He’s playing well NOW, and is an integral part of the best unit on the team.
Otherwise, not worth it.
I like DRC, so very hard to have any reaction to this without knowing the return.
It opens up 5 million and it turns one of our older players into a younger cost controlled player.
That being said I’m a big DRC fan but from an asset management view would you be happy if we traded a 2nd rd pick for DRC? I wouldnt.
he isn’t long for this team and the Giants believe that we have a legit starter in Eli Apple. There’s little chance that DRC is on the Giants after this season. So if someone makes a great offer, you take it. You will probably end up downgrading the 3rd CB position, but you’d save money and add a good asset moving forward.
And flip that 2nd rd. pick for Joe Thomas.
Correct, and they’ve got a very good job drafting CBs.
Physically, corners take time to develop. If you think a rookie is coming in and giving us anything near what DRC has given us you will be extremely disappointed. And for those that will bring up Apple, he did not come close to playing at DRC’s level last year. The future is bright for him but he is still developing. I am all for drafting a corner this year but not at the expense of DRC.
Agreed and to be honest, they’ve done a great job evaluating CB’s in general.
I believe that the Giants believe that Apple will be manning the position this year and they trust that he will be ready. Jackrabbit and Apple should be our #1 and #2 position. Understanding that DRC would prob be the leagues best CB3 and he’s great insurance for Apple, if you have a chance to get a 2nd round draft pick for a guy that will probably be on the team for 1 more season, you take it. I’d like them to sign a …
