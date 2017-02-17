Forum Post: Branden Albert? Thoughts?

Before injuries derailed his career, Clady was one of the NFL’s premiere offensive linemen. The tackle is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time-All Pro, with two first team All-Pro designations. Clady also earned himself a ring in Denver, winning Super Bowl 50, though the tackle was placed on injured reserve well before training camp, with issues stemming from a previous ACL injury.

It’s possible the Jets bring Clady back, or another team — perhaps a Super Bowl hopeful missing a piece or two on the offensive line — makes a play for the veteran tackle, but none will likely offer him anywhere near the $10 million he was set to earn this season. Clady isn’t the athlete he once was earlier in his career, but he’s still a solid veteran presence who can hold his own at the left tackle position. In a league where offensive line play seems to be worsening by the year, that’s worth something.