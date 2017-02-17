Forum Post: Branden Albert? Thoughts?

Mike Garafolo & #8207;@MikeGarafolo 16s16 seconds ago
Dolphins will be releasing LT Branden Albert today, source says. It’s Tunsil time there. Adds an intriguing option to the tackle market.
Before injuries derailed his career, Clady was one of the NFL’s premiere offensive linemen. The tackle is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time-All Pro, with two first team All-Pro designations. Clady also earned himself a ring in Denver, winning Super Bowl 50, though the tackle was placed on injured reserve well before training camp, with issues stemming from a previous ACL injury.
It’s possible the Jets bring Clady back, or another team — perhaps a Super Bowl hopeful missing a piece or two on the offensive line — makes a play for the veteran tackle, but none will likely offer him anywhere near the $10 million he was set to earn this season. Clady isn’t the athlete he once was earlier in his career, but he’s still a solid veteran presence who can hold his own at the left tackle position. In a league where offensive line play seems to be worsening by the year, that’s worth something.
2012 – 11
2013 – 12
2014 – 9
2015 – 14
2016 – 12
Dolphins LT Branden Albert (free agent?)
Laremy Tunsil’s emergence makes Albert expendable in Miami, and it’s hard to see how the Dolphins would pass up the chance to save $16.8 million in cap space over the next two years ($7.2 million in 2017) by cutting him. Injuries are a major concern. Albert hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2011; he’s missed 20 games over the last five years. He turns 33 in November.
No question his injury history is a factor and will help keep the price down, but his play on the field speaks for itself.
If JR doesn’t overpay for a guy for has not all 16 games in at least 3-4 years. I would definitely kick the tires.
The LT market is getting more competitive each day to hold the price down.
Clandy, Albert, and KB
or Whitworth.
5 years… That’s something to consider.
still prefer Whitworth, but Albert would be cheaper. I’m interested.
could be signed to play swing tackle. Andrews was brought in a few years ago and did the same, and ended up playing quite a bit.
or expend a 7th on La’el Collins..At worst we’d have wasted a 7th. BFD
was never going to draft Tunsil, and I don’t blame him. Not after Will Hill.
5 years… That’s something to consider.
Not as bad as Clady though. I’d take Albert over clady for sure.
Not sure what people are expecting. Sure I’d prefer whitworth but there’s been no indication over the last like 11 years he’s hell bent on leaving cincy.
If the Giants want to bring an LT from outside its more likely to be a clady or an Albert rather than a whitworth.
Otherwise you’re looks at either keeping flowers at LT or some crazy change up like bringing in Wagner to play RT, move Pugh to LT and move flowers to RG. What seems most likely?
not with the shit that broke that week.
on Tunsil with the first round pick and a throwaway 7th..None of the reports indicated that he was seriously under suspicion..What’s the worst that could have happened? The …
