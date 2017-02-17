2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Nico Siragusa, OG, San Diego State University

The 2017 NFL Draft is generally being considered to be a weak one for offensive tackles. However, that weakness doesn’t extend to the interior of the offensive line, and there are many more talented guard and center prospects than offensive tackles.

Some of them, in fact, used to be tackles themselves.

There are also a few under-the-radar prospects who could rise as the process unfolds. One of them is San Diego State’s Nico Siragusa (no relation to the former defensive tackle for the Baltimore Ravens).

As it so happens, while the New York Giants could use an offensive tackle after rough seasons by both Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart, they also find themselves with a hole at right guard with John Jerry entering free agency and no clear successor on the roster.

Could Siragusa plug that sizeable hole?

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight – 324 pounds

40 Time – 5.37sec (projected)

Pros