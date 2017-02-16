Vikings’ RB Adrian Peterson continues flirtation with New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings‘ running back Adrian Peterson posted a tweet Wednesday night which can only add to the speculation the New York Giants are a preferred destination if and when the Vikings release him.

The Giants been making some interesting moves. â?? Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017

Earlier this offseason, the four-time All-Pro had listed the Giants as one of three teams he would like to play for if his career in Minnesota is over.

Peterson carries an $18 million cap hit for 2017 that includes a $6 million bonus if he is on Minnesota’s roster on March 11. Expectations are that the Vikings don’t want to commit that kind of money to an aging star. Peterson is coming off a season in which he played only three games due to a knee injury, gained 72 yards rushing and averaged 1.9 yards per carry. Peterson could force Minnesota to …