Replacing Victor Cruz: Giants have several internal options

In a sad but unsurprising move, the Giants released Victor Cruz earlier in the week. Cruz’s return from a knee injury that caused him to miss all of the 2015 season was a great story, but as the 2016 season wore on it was clear Cruz was no longer the receiver he had been before the injury. With the diminished skill set, it would have been hard for the Giants to justify keeping Cruz with his $9.4 million cap hit in 2017, especially when just $1.9 million remained in dead money.
So now with Cruz gone, a position that looked to be a deep strength heading into 2016 is now Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and a ton of question marks at the early stages of the offseason. Despite Cruz’s disappointing production — he was 75th in Football Outsiders’ DYAR and DVOA among 93 wide receivers with at least 50 targets — he was still an integral part of the offense. Cruz was on the field for 72.2 percent of the Giants’ offense snaps in 2016. The offense also mostly lived in 11 personnel on offense, as 77 percent of Eli Manning’s pass attempts came with exactly three receivers on the field. Another 13.5 percent came with at least four receivers on the field and just 4.8 percent came with only two receivers on the field.
The top two receiver spots are set with Beckham and Shepard, who were the only receiver duo in the league last season to both played more than 90 percent of their team’s offensive snaps. Shepard was on the field for 94.6 percent, while Beckham saw 94.4 percent, which ranked second and third most among all receivers in the NFL behind DeAndre Hopkins.
But since that third receiver position is so important to this offense, a replacement who is likely to receive a lot of playing time is going to have to be found somewhere. It’s likely there’s going to be some addition through free agency and the draft, but before those start, let’s take a look at some of the options already on the roster. In every case, the potential replacement would need to take a big step forward in playing time and production.
Roger Lewis
Roger Lewis Jr., an undrafted rookie, grew into the fourth receiver in the 2016 rotation, getting on the field for 19.6 percent of the offensive snaps. But despite seeing around the same field time as tight end Jerell Adams (19.2 percent), Lewis had less than half of Adams’s receptions (15 to 7). Lewis was targeted 19 times, which brings him a paltry catch rate of 36.8 percent. Some of that, though, was due to …
