Peterson too much of a risk for the Giants

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Adrian Peterson sent the hearts of Giants fans fluttering Wednesday night when he sent out the Tweet heard ’round the tri-state area. “The Giants been making some interesting moves,” he wrote. And all of a sudden, many pictured him running through the Meadowlands, wearing blue.
But aside from the fact that the Giants haven’t made many moves and that none of them have really been that interesting, there is the reality that Peterson — a Hall of Fame-bound running back — isn’t a free agent. At least at the moment. Maybe he will be in the coming weeks, but even that is far from a guarantee.
And then there’s this: Even if the Peterson is suddenly available, and even if he’s willing to come to the Giants at a reasonable price, is it smart for a Giants team with so many needs to invest anything at all in a soon-to-be 32-year-old back who played all of three games last season (and rushed just 37 times for 72 yards) because he needed surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee?
Yes, the Giants are going to try desperately to win another Super Bowl in the next three years before Eli Manning’s contract expires. And yes, their running game last season was a mess. But that had as much to do — and maybe more to do — with their poor offensive line than with the play of their running backs.
Sure, Peterson rushed for an impressive 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 222 yards in 2015. But that was two years and one knee surgery ago.
The Giants need to think younger and healthier as they look for a running back to split time with young Paul …
