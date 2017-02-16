New York Giants Select Derek Barnett In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0

The New York Giants select Derek Barnett in Mel Kiper Jr.’s most recent mock draft.

The New York Giants have clear needs heading into the offseason. They have already made some cuts, releasing veterans Victor Cruz and Rashad Jennings. Those moves indicate that the Giants plan to make changes to their outside receiver corps and running backs.

While replacing two players who were cut makes sense, the Giants have other needs that probably trump another running back and wide receiver. Once again, offensive line is atop that list. The Giants offense underperformed in 2016 because of the offensive line as much as any other reason.

Another area of concern is tight end. Larry Donnell is not expected to be brought back, leaving Will Tye and Jerell Adams as the only tight ends on the roster. The Giants could address this need with their first round pick.

Both O.J. Howard out of Alabama and David Njoku of Miami would both represent value for the Giants with the 23rd overall pick. Unfortunately …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/02/16/new-york-giants-select-derek-barnett-mel-kipers-mock-draft-2-0/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.