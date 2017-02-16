New York Giants Running Back Situation Slightly Clearer With Jennings Gone

Releasing Rashad Jennings was an easy call for the New York Giants. Stabilizing the running back position now becomes more difficult.

According to Spotrac, cutting the veteran running back saved the New York Giants $2.5 million in 2017 salary cap space. With inferior and declining statistics (3.3 yards per carry in 2016), Jenning’s release was prudent. But that amounts to only phase one of a multi-phase transition.



The G-Men also need to reinvest those cap dollars into greater production. Right now, it appears that Paul Perkins will be the position leader, as far as snaps in 2017. But we also know that this side of the Dallas Cowboys; NFL teams utilize a halfback rotation.

