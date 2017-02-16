New York Giants: Adrian Peterson Comments On Team’s Offseason Moves

Free agent running back Adrian Peterson is making it public knowledge that he’s intrigued by Jerry Reese and the New York Giants.

The New York Giants have a void to fill at running back after parting ways with veteran Rashad Jennings. Most fans hope to see Paul Perkins receive a heavier workload in his second NFL season, but the need for depth is undeniable.

The Giants have been tied to free agent running back Adrian Peterson on more than one occasion and his latest comments imply that where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Peterson spent the past 10 seasons as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Now a free agent, however, Peterson is making no qualms …

