Kelvin Beachum intriguing free agent left tackle for Giants to consider

The NFL free agent market for offensive tackles became more interesting on Wednesday when we learned that a couple of veteran starters will likely be available. Ryan Clady of the New York Jets is a player we have already discussed. Today’s let’s focus on Kelvin Beachum, left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars who appears headed for free agency after the Jaguars decided on Wednesday not to pick up his option.

Beachum doesn’t have the resume of Clady, a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He is, however, quite possibly a far more intriguing option for the New York Giants.