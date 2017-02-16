Kelvin Beachum intriguing free agent left tackle for Giants to consider

The NFL free agent market for offensive tackles became more interesting on Wednesday when we learned that a couple of veteran starters will likely be available. Ryan Clady of the New York Jets is a player we have already discussed. Today’s let’s focus on Kelvin Beachum, left tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars who appears headed for free agency after the Jaguars decided on Wednesday not to pick up his option.
Beachum doesn’t have the resume of Clady, a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. He is, however, quite possibly a far more intriguing option for the New York Giants.
- Beachum will be 28 next season. Clady will be 31.
- Beachum did miss 10 games due to a torn ACL in 2015, but his injury history isn’t nearly as long as Clady’s. …
