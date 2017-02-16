IXI’s Fine 15: Who ‘Invictus’ likes for New York Giants at No. 23

Draft season is in full swing with the Super Bowl’s wretched conclusion. We’re just a couple of weeks away from the NFL scouting combine and everybody is getting nice and comfy with their favorite prospects. I figured it’s about that time that I introduce you to my favorite prospects now that I’ve had some time to watch a few of them.

This may or may not change, but (like Ed), I’m taking a page out of Peter King’s notebook and producing my “Fine 15.” That is to say, my top 15 picks for the Giants‘ first-round pick, number 23 overall. Yes, this is in order for what I’d like right now.

I’m trying my best to keep out players that I know probably won’t be around when the Giants pick. I don’t think Leonard Fournette or Dalvin Cook will be available (though I’d love either), nor do I think they go for a QB (and contrary to a lot of folks, I’d LOVE to see Deshaun Watson in Giants blue). Here we go:

1) O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

One can probably make an argument that I shouldn’t include Howard on this list because it will take some luck for him to drop. I think he may be available just because there aren’t a lot of teams that are as desperate for a tight end like the Giants are.

Howard narrowly, and I mean narrowly, beats out David Njoku for my top TE thus far. Why? Polish. He is an above average blocker with receiving ability to stretch safeties, let alone linebackers right out of the box. He would provide the Giants with plus run blocking ability, especially down the field, allow them to run more plays out of 12 personnel, and generally upgrade the offense in a myriad of ways other players simply couldn’t. He should be at the, or near the, top target of this team come late April.

2) David Njoku, TE, Miami

Another tight end? You bet. Njoku and Howard are VERY close in my book and I wouldn’t fault the Giants if both were available and they went for the Hurricane. Njoku isn’t nearly as polished as a blocker and has some work to do, but his ability to stretch the field, his aggressiveness in blocking down the field, and his ability to create yards after the catch make me salivate. I think he’s as good a pure pass-catcher coming out of college as Eric Ebron (who I loved), with a much higher ceiliing as a blocker.

The Giants offense failed because there was too much pressure on Odell Beckham. Shepard played inside and Victor Cruz wasn’t good. There was nobody to draw a safety away from Beckham at all. Njoku changes that in an instant.

3) Charles Harris, DE, Missouri

Wait, what? Isn’t Harris projected to go early in the second round? What happened to Taco Charlton or some of the other pass rushers? Well, let me tell you …if you haven’t gone to watch Harris, stop reading and go watch him. He’s got what the Giants have lacked for a long time. Speed. He’s got bend and a first step like you wouldn’t imagine.

The Giants are a great run defending team but they certainly could use an upgrade in the pass rushing department. Harris isn’t the strongest run defender, but every prospect has their flaws. He’s got the frame at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds to get stronger. His biggest flaw is that he gets too upright at times pass rushing. That can be fixed. His strengths aren’t teachable and he could be a tremendous asset in the passing game by creating havoc alongside Olivier Vernon if Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t re-signed.

4) Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA

If the Giants want a bit more bulk than Harris, they can’t go wrong with Takkarist McKinley. At 6-2, 265 pounds, he’s built almost exactly like Olivier Vernon with a lot of similarities in their game. He’s got a motor that doesn’t quit and combines that with long arms and a speed-to-power ratio …