In the Spotlight: Tight end

Each week, SNY will put a current player, a position, or perhaps a draft or free agent target of the Giants in the spotlight as part of our regular offseason coverage. Last week we looked at DE Jason Pierre-Paul. This week we move on to a position of need for the Giants:
The tight ends.
It’s been a long time since the Giants traded up a spot in the 2002 draft to take Jeremy Shockey, a player then-general manager Ernie Accorsi hailed as more of a “weapon” than just a tight end. He was a controversial person to be sure and probably hindered the early development of Eli Manning. But he was a dynamic player for the Giants – maybe the last truly dynamic tight end the Giants had.
That’s strange given how the NFL has become more of a passing league over the last decade, and given how the importance of tight ends in modern offenses has only grown. Tight ends have essentially become weapons equal, in many cases, to No. 2 receivers. Every team seems to have a big, strong, fast one who can be a hot-read target with an ability to create mismatches and take off down the seam.
So how did the Giants get into their current mess, where they’ve got a limited player in Will Tye and two completely unproven young players in Matt LaCosse and Jerell Adams and nothing else?
