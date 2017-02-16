Forum Post: JPP or Hankins or Both

What do you think? Do you think there is a way to keep both without bankrupting our other important needs? If not, which of these two do you think we should keep and why?
you’ll be hardpressed to find any team that has ever have 4 starters on the line tied up to big contracts. It’s not good allocation of resources. Its doubtful to happen.
at the right price is probably the answer. My “right price” and his probably differ.
I believe they’ll find a way to keep both, but both will need to compromise in order to stay.
Sure some of that might come from the draft but we don’t have three years to sort all that out, if we want to be a serious contender through the back end of Eli’s career.
Personally, I keep Hank and maintain that beastly interior, and use the money saved on JPP to go after on of the guards in free agency and maybe a wide receiver. Plan to draft DE and OT in the first 3 rounds. But that is just me.
I wouldn’t feel comfortable with DE’s on the roster lining up opposite OV as Wynn, Odi, Okwara, and draft pick.
and Hank’s the younger, cheaper man. The FO has a propensity for finding D Linemen anyway. The good performances we saw from JPP this year were against the league dregs.
depending on the contracts.. the problem would be the total dollars allocated to just the DL.. leave little room other places.
A Hankins replacement is easy to find in the draft. JPP can’t be replaced in the draft at all.
Don’t care what they pay dem. Make it work. Hanks 25 – Jpp is in his prime
You don’t give a DE with 7 fingers and who has previously had a bad back 50 million dollar contracts.
You’re paying what, $16 M a year for maybe 11/10 games a season?
Hankins no, he will cost too much, is not a penetrating DT, he is a poor mans Damon Harrison, I like Hankins, but it is not a good use of resources, we need pass rushers, we can draft another run stuffing DT a lot more easily then finding pass rushers.
You are assuming that’s what his cost will be. He can also play with 7 fingers, did you watch the games this year?
Until we know what the actual offers are we are all just guessing on what JPP’s pricetag will be.
JPP plays very hard, I like the guy, but he misses games AND his stats often come against low quality opponents.
You don’t give a DE with 7 fingers and who has previously had a bad back 50 million dollar contracts – Bill Belichik
^^^Fixed this^^^
I’m in the minority here but I just don’t like Hankins playing the 3tech in this defense.
draft ‘the ideal O of the future, ‘
re-sign the whole D.
|and we know they’re probably willing to roll the dice at DT with Snacks entrenched at one spot.
DE as well – look for a DT that can get a bit more penetration on passing downs
by round draftees:
1. G
2. DT
3. G
if we keep Hank, by round:
1. G
2. G
3. TE
4. TE
5. WR
6. WR
7. RB
!
not entertaining loose JPP drafts, you shortchange the O trying those drafts.
|I’m in the minority here but I just don’t like Hankins playing the 3tech in this defense.
I agree. I thought Hankins would be a better pass rusher.
Hankins isn’t that much younger than JPP. 25 vs. 28. And the injury JPP got this year was a fluke. It can happen to anyone. And it doesn’t predispose him to the same injury …
