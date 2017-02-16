Forum Post: JPP or Hankins or Both

From listening/ reading the sports talking heads it seems we will be able to keep JPP or Hankins but not afford to keep both. The problem is we really do need both. I think JR should try to find a way to make that happen. If not, I’d hate to have to make a choice between JPP or Hankins though I’ll guess the majority would keep JPP.

What do you think? Do you think there is a way to keep both without bankrupting our other important needs? If not, which of these two do you think we should keep and why?