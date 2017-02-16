Forum Post: If both TEs, Ramczyk and all three top WRs are gone

Let’s say that Robinson and Bolles are also there but Charlton isn’t, and that the other BPAs are CBs (e.g., Sidney Jones) what do you do?
Your highest rated player.
Then see who’s still around on the offensive side in round 2.
Both IMO are development projects. They should sit an entire year regardless of who takes them.
or take the highest rated non-QB, even if it’s a CB. DRC won’t be here forever (this could easily be his finally season with the team) and even with DRC they need more CB depth (see GB game).
or a CB if he’s gone or deemed a non-fit.
Never understood those posts. Take BPA, simple solution. “Trading down”, if its even an option, means whoever we take likely has less of a chance to become a starting player.
just not necessarily for the positions that are obvious Giants needs right now.
I would take DT Caleb Brantley
If so, I’ll take him.
He’s who I am leaning towards right now, unless Howard or Njoku are still available. No interest in Ramcyzk. One year of D1 and coming off major hip surgery. And he won’t last until our second round pick.
Reese has never traded down. At some point it will likely happen, but I’d need a lot to give up a chance to get Davis. I’d rather see a trade down on day three. Most of those players are long shots, and although he’s done well on days one and two, his track record on day three is poor. So get one or two extra day three picks to increase the odds of success.
Will see how Barnett tests but doesn’t appear to be the quick twitch athlete they prefer at DE, and a tick small.
But from a blind guess I’d go Watson …. he seems to have the tools and being groomed under Eli would only be a boon got him.
Other than Flowers, the NYG have drafted pretty well over the last 3 years. I trust they’d choose the correct player if all of BBI’s preferred guys are gone.
|who isn’t an edge rusher in their preferred mold.
And yet you’d take McKinley over Barnett? A pox on your house!
|If so, I’ll take him.
Agree. If all of these guys are gone by 23, then someone really good (Barnett, Cook, Lattimore) has dropped.
I like him too. Wouldn’t be upset with that pick it all.
Could finally add an elite talent in the middle who could take the defense to the next level.
And yet you’d take McKinley over Barnett? A pox on your house!
I would, he’s an explosive, powerful edge rusher who can ruin an edge himself.
I would, he’s an explosive, powerful edge rusher who can ruin an edge himself.
Piffle. Double the pox!
|for what?
Never understood those posts. Take BPA, simple solution. “Trading down”, if its even an option, means whoever we take likely has less of a chance to become a starting player.
Are you not aware that there is a “trade down button” in every war room?
The trade down people most likely drool when they speak.
in most situations, IF the Giants find that the BPA(s) are not in need positions or more importantly if QBs that other teams covet are still available (and we’ve seems teams “reach into the first round to grab QBs” fairly often), getting above market value up to a king’s random to trade down needs to be a plausible option.
|in most situations, IF the Giants find that the BPA(s) are not in need positions or more importantly if QBs that other teams covet are still available (and we’ve seems teams “reach into the first round to grab QBs” fairly often), getting above market value up to a king’s random to trade down needs to be a plausible option.
You’d figure that any team who is in love with one of the QBs would have felt the urgency to trade up earlier. On the other hand a team like Cleveland might be tempted by a “bargain” QB at 23 if they’ve gone defense with their first two picks.
One hell of a defender or two will be available. Take him, we have Odell and maybe another 3 years with Eli, offense will turn around, build up this powerhouse defense please.
There is a lot that needs to happen in order for a trade down to happen…It’s not as simple as BBI makes it out to be.
It takes a matter of minutes..????????
or Fournette
Christian McCaffrey.
Should be the answer to all of this …
