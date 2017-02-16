Forum Post: Adrian Peterson Interesting Tweet About The Giants

& #8207;@AdrianPeterson
The Giants been making some interesting moves.
Link – ( New Window )
you kick the tires? Pretty decent shot he’s cut in the offseason.
Are they really in a rush to embrace Peterson?
but how much?
here we go…
He’s a POS
I don’t know what he’d be willing to take by the way of a reduced salary. He’s been getting over 8 mill per year for a long time…
Which, cutting Cruz and Jennings or resigning RFAs? Or is AP just working hard to get a Giants related post in there.
no no no no no
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
if the Giants signed him. Pitiful human being.
With a child abuse strike. Not happening here
If BBI is a fair cross section of Giants fans, the fanbase about turned on the team over a wife-beating kicker, and we think they’re going to bring in an old, used up kid-beating RB?
wants to play here
Dry Lightning : 10:19 pm : link : reply
He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
hooch?
|He just flat out stinks now. Perkins, Darkwa and Rainey much better backs.
Did your parents drop you on your head as a child?
|wants to play here
He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!
|wants to play here
Any word from his camp?
|In comment 13362406 area junc said:
Quote:
wants to play here
He coming as part of an Anthony Davis package deal for a Thomas the Tank Engine Wooden Railway Grow With Me Island of Sodor Play Table? Sweet!
Holy shit. That’s an actual thing.
Read Original Post at
http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549334
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Corner Forum Highlights