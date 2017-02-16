Branden Albert joins suddenly-growing left tackle market

Here we go again. In less than 24 hours the free agent left tackle market has gone from barren to, if not teeming with talent, at least more intriguing. Let’s talk about whether or not Branden Albert, cut loose Thursday by the Miami Dolphins to make way for Laremy Tunsil, is a fit for the New York Giants.

Whether or not you want the 32-year-old Albert to join Big Blue, the presence of Albert, Ryan Clady [full story] and Kelvin Beachum [full story] on the market is good news for teams like the Giants who are expected to be in the market for tackle help. The more veteran players on the market the more options teams have and the more likely the price for at least a couple of …