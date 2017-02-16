Latest Update
Vikings RB Adrian Peterson sent out a cryptic tweet about the Giants on Wednesday.
The Giants been making some interesting moves.
- Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) February 16, 2017
The tweet is likely in reference to the release of veteran RB Rashad Jennings and WR Victor Cruz, moves that freed up $10 million in cap space.
Peterson is set to receive a base salary of $11.75 million for the 2017 season. The running back’s roster bonus of $6 million kicks in on March 11, meaning the Vikings have until then to make a decision on the 31-year old back. In addition to the base salary and roster bonus, Peterson will also earn a $250,000 workout bonus for participating in OTA practices and mandatory minicamps. If Minnesota keeps Peterson on his current contract, it would result in an $18 million cap hit.
Previous Report and Reaction
Adrian Peterson mentioned the Giants as a team he might consider if he were to reach free agnecy this offseason, the running back said in an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.
While Peterson stated adamantly that he wants to stay in Minnesota, the 31-year old back admitted that the NFL is a business and knows there is a chance the Vikings …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/ap-sends-cryptic-tweet-about-giants/213907092
