Adrian Peterson continues to throw himself at Giants

Adrian Peterson can’t stop pitching himself to the Giants.

Just weeks after saying on ESPN that Big Blue is a team he’s “thought about” playing for in the 2017 season, AP tweeted late Wednesday that the Giants have “been making some interesting moves.”

While they just released wide receiver Victor Cruz, it’s likely the most “interesting” move Peterson is talking about is the release of running back Rashad Jennings.

That leaves Paul Perkins as the Giants’ primary back heading into next season.

http://www.nydailynews.com/sports/football/giants/adrian-peterson-continues-throw-giants-article-1.2973974



