2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Michael Roberts, TE, Toledo

The New York Giants need to improve several facets of their offense. They need to improve their blocking up front, both to give Eli Manning the time to find his receivers and to open holes in the running game. They need to find another threat in the passing game to force defenses out of the 2-Man coverage that the offense saw nearly every snap. They also need a reliable outlet and red zone option for Manning.

While an offensive lineman and bigger-bodied wide receiver are ways to address those concerns, and should certainly be considered, upgrading the tight end position might be the most cost effective way to address all of them with one player.

The 2017 draft is deep at tight end, and much attention is being paid to players like O.J. Howard and David Njoku, but Toledo’s Michael Roberts has quietly made some waves so far in the draft process.

Could he be an under-the-radar option to continue building the Giants’ offense?