Ryan Clady is a free agent, so should New York Giants be interested?

Because he plays left tackle, and at least one time was a really good one the question has to be asked. Now the New York Jets have released Ryan Clady, should the New York Giants have interest in the four-time Pro Bowler?
It has been well-documented, of course, that Giants’ tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart were less than adequate in 2016 and that upgrading at least one of those spots has to be an offseason priority.
Would Clady, who will be 31 next season, be an upgrade for the Giants?
Clady played only two games in 2013 due to a Lisfranc injury. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, but suffered a torn ACL during OTAs and missed the entire …
