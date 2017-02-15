NFL Free Agency: TE Anthony Fasano low-cost option for Giants?

We know that the New York Giants did not get good enough play from the tight end spot in 2016, a statement that applies to both the pass receiving and the inability to block consistently in the run game.
The dream scenario for many Giants’ fans would be for the team to sign Martellus Bennett as a free agent. We have looked at that possibility, and Bennett did leave the door open.
Bennett to the Giants, though, does not seem realistic. Remember Bennett’s “You know they overpay Super Bowl champions!” remark after his New England Patriots won the Super Bowl? Bennett wants to get paid:
“You do the math,” Bennett said. “There’s a number that every guy has to hit because you only get so many opportunities to actually get paid in the NFL.
“So you want to make as much money as …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/15/14590970/nfl-free-agency-rumors-news-te-anthony-fasano-ny-giants
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Anthony Fasano, Bennett wants to get paid, Eli Manning, February 12, 2017, Larry Donnell, Martellus Bennett, Matt LaCosse, New England Patriots, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans, Will Tye