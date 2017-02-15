NFL Free Agency: TE Anthony Fasano low-cost option for Giants?

We know that the New York Giants did not get good enough play from the tight end spot in 2016, a statement that applies to both the pass receiving and the inability to block consistently in the run game.

The dream scenario for many Giants’ fans would be for the team to sign Martellus Bennett as a free agent. We have looked at that possibility, and Bennett did leave the door open.

Bennett to the Giants, though, does not seem realistic. Remember Bennett’s “You know they overpay Super Bowl champions!” remark after his New England Patriots won the Super Bowl? Bennett wants to get paid: