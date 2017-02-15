Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0: Giants upgrade pass rush with Derek Barnett

As the lead draft guru on ESPN, it’s usually a big deal when Mel Kiper Jr. releases a mock draft.

Wednesday morning saw the release of the second iteration of his 2017 draft prognostication, and the New York Giants make a somewhat surprising, but not at all unlikely, pick.

23. New York Giants, 11-5 Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee* If you’re shocked this isn’t an offensive tackle, I don’t think you’ll be surprised by the end of April when you’ve heard plenty about the blocking talent in this class. Barnett has been tremendously productive as a pass-rusher, and even if Jason Pierre-Paul is back, the Giants could use the help. If he’s not, then a pass-rusher is a must.

Raptor’s Take: I can’t say I’d be upset with this pick. Derek Barnett is the most consistent pass rusher in this draft class, posting three straight seasons with double-digit sacks. Going by my own board, …