Giants re-sign TE Will Tye

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Will Tye, the Giants starting tight end at the end of last season, will be returning for 2017 to at least compete for the job again.
Tye has re-signed with the Giants for one year and a salary of $615,000, NFL Players Association records show. He is one of three “exclusive rights” free agents re-signed by the Giants, joining the two whose deals were reported Tuesday — tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Robert Thomas.
The Giants have declined to make the ERFA …
