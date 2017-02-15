Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
SNY’s weekly look at the top players on board for the Giants as they prepare to make the 23rd overall pick of the NFL draft on April 27, complete with who’s rising and who’s falling throughout the process and as the Giants’ potential needs change:
1.) OT Ryan Ramczyk, Wisconsin - The Giants’ need along the offensive line is obvious, and they are likely to pursue both a tackle and a guard this offseason as they attempt to upgrade the right side of their line. Going young and through the draft is always a good idea, and this 6-6, 314-pound left tackle gives them options. He could play left or right, which means they could move their incumbent (and struggling) left tackle Ereck Flowers. They could even move Flowers inside if they decide to add a free agent (like, perhaps, Andrew Whitworth), too. Scouts in general are not high on this class of offensive linemen, so the Giants could have their pick of several at their …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-draft-stock-watch-ramczyk-howard-among-potential-targets/216093842
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York