Giants’ roster moves: TE Will Tye, DE Robert Thomas re-signed, per report

The New York Giants have continued to make some decisions that will help shape the team’s 2017 roster. ESPN is reporting that the Giants have re-signed tight end Will Tye and defensive tackle Robert Thomas, both of whom were exclusive rights free agents.
Tye caught 48 passes in 2016. The Giants, who are …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/15/14622718/ny-giants-roster-moves-te-will-tye-de-robert-thomas-nikita-whitlock-ben-edwards
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Ben Edwards, Edwards, ESPN is reporting, Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants, NFL Draft, Nikita Whitlock, Robert Thomas, Tye, Will Johnson, Will Tye
Not sure who is running this site and for what purpose, but you had a great layout for users to dialogue on; very user friendly
but you have ruined it by not continuing the site with active writing
a real shame
the ghost of Dan Benton will haunt you