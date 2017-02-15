Franchise tag: Would Giants use tag on Jason Pierre-Paul?

Wednesday is the first day NFL teams can use the franchise or transition tag on players, which means the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul are on the clock. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 1 to designate franchise or transition players. Would the Giants use the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul if a long-term deal appears unlikely?

A refresher, courtesy of SB Nation:

The franchise tag is essentially a one-year contract that guarantees a predetermined salary for players. The salary amount is set by the averaging the top five salaries by position, or if it’s higher, 120 percent of a player’s salary the previous season. So players like quarterbacks and defensive ends will have a much higher tag salary than positions like kicker or punter.

Teams can only use the tag once per year. There are three different types of tags a team can assign.

Exclusive: Just what the name implies. The player is locked into his team and cannot negotiate with any other team during the free agency period.

Non-exclusive: The player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but if a competing team makes a free agent offer, the original team has the right to match it. If they don’t match the offer, they get two first-round picks in compensation. In other words, …