Franchise tag: Would Giants use tag on Jason Pierre-Paul?

Wednesday is the first day NFL teams can use the franchise or transition tag on players, which means the New York Giants and Jason Pierre-Paul are on the clock. Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 1 to designate franchise or transition players. Would the Giants use the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul if a long-term deal appears unlikely?
How the tag works
A refresher, courtesy of SB Nation:
The franchise tag is essentially a one-year contract that guarantees a predetermined salary for players. The salary amount is set by the averaging the top five salaries by position, or if it’s higher, 120 percent of a player’s salary the previous season. So players like quarterbacks and defensive ends will have a much higher tag salary than positions like kicker or punter.
Teams can only use the tag once per year. There are three different types of tags a team can assign.
Exclusive: Just what the name implies. The player is locked into his team and cannot negotiate with any other team during the free agency period.
Non-exclusive: The player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, but if a competing team makes a free agent offer, the original team has the right to match it. If they don’t match the offer, they get two first-round picks in compensation. In other words, …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/15/14622256/franchise-tag-primer-would-ny-giants-use-tag-on-jason-pierre-paul
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Big Blue Chat podcast, Jason Pierre-Paul, Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants, NFL.com, Olivier Vernon, Romeo Okwara, SB Nation, SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano