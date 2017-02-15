Let’s check in with the other football sites around the SB Nation network. As you might expect, former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz is a topic of conversation for some.
Just Say No: 5 free agents the Detroit Lions need to avoid – Pride Of Detroit
At least one POD writer thinks the Lions should avoid the ex-Giant:
I like Victor Cruz. If the Lions gave him a shot at camp, I wouldn’t …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/15/14629876/around-sb-nation-which-teams-might-be-interested-in-victor-cruz-nfl-news-notes-rumors
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Just Say No: 5 free agents the Detroit Lions need to avoid - Pride Of Detroit, Lions, Looking at whether the Browns should use the franchise tag on WR Terrelle Pryor or anyone else - Dawgs By Nature, New York Giants, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf on Raiders:"I am willing to lose this team if public money is the issue"- Silver And Black Pride, Report: Broncos working to meet with free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz - Mile High Report, Roddy White, Sorry, NFL: Patriots QB Tom Brady is now open to playing beyond the age of 45 - Pats Pulpit, Super Bowl, The Film Room (2017 NFL Draft): Malik McDowell’s Limitless Potential - Battle Red Blog, Victor Cruz