2017 NFL Draft: What we learned from Mike Mayock’s positional rankings

When NFL Network Draft analyst Mike Mayock says something with regards to the draft, it’s usually a good idea to pay attention. Tuesday afternoon he released his first positional rankings for the 2017 NFL Draft.

A few positions were about as expected. but as always Mayock has his own ideas and assessments regarding players and positions, so some of his rankings are definitely not consistent with his media peers.

But while Mayock is sometimes off-beat, he famously nailed the New York Giants‘ selection of Justin Pugh when nobody else considered it likely. So then, it might behoove us to see what we can learn.

Quarterback

There isn’t anything too surprising here. Mayock has the same top three quarterbacks as most every other analyst, though he deviates from the norm a bit by having Clemson’s Deshaun Watson higher than North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Considering Watson has played in consecutive National Championship games while Trubisky only really has one year of production under his belt, it’s understandable.

Mayock does surprise a bit with Cal’s Davis Webb as …