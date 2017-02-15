2017 NFL Draft: What we learned from Mike Mayock’s positional rankings

When NFL Network Draft analyst Mike Mayock says something with regards to the draft, it’s usually a good idea to pay attention. Tuesday afternoon he released his first positional rankings for the 2017 NFL Draft.
A few positions were about as expected. but as always Mayock has his own ideas and assessments regarding players and positions, so some of his rankings are definitely not consistent with his media peers.
But while Mayock is sometimes off-beat, he famously nailed the New York Giants‘ selection of Justin Pugh when nobody else considered it likely. So then, it might behoove us to see what we can learn.
Quarterback
There isn’t anything too surprising here. Mayock has the same top three quarterbacks as most every other analyst, though he deviates from the norm a bit by having Clemson’s Deshaun Watson higher than North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky. Considering Watson has played in consecutive National Championship games while Trubisky only really has one year of production under his belt, it’s understandable.
Mayock does surprise a bit with Cal’s Davis Webb as …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/15/14622766/2017-nfl-draft-mike-mayock-positional-rankings-what-we-learned
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Aaron Donald, Cam Robinson, Davis Webb, Deshaun Watson, Jabrill Peppers, Justin Pugh, Mel Kiper Mock Draft 2.0: Giants upgrade pass rush with Derek Barnett, New York Giants, Sidney Jones, Solomon Thomas, Thomas, Watson, Webb