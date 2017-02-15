2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jon Allen, DL, Alabama

This year’s defensive line class — defensive end or outside linebacker in particular — class is one of several positions that are absolutely loaded with talent. Not just exceptionally talented players at the top, but depth throughout. It takes a lot to stand out in this class, but that is a mark of just how good Jon Allen is.

The New York Giants could find themselves in need of a talented defensive lineman. And while they’re unlikely to have a shot at Allen, players have taken tumbles down the draft board before.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 3 inches (listed)

Weight – 291 pounds (listed)

40 Time – 4.85sec (projected)

Strengths