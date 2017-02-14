Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Victor Cruz will surely retire as a Giant someday, probably right before he’s inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. It will be a very emotional moment and a celebration of his legacy. The Giants will be thrilled to welcome him back home.
But not today.
For now, the 30-year-old Cruz is intent on continuing his career, even though he knows the checkered history of former Giants trying to prolong their careers elsewhere. From Cruz’s perspective he’s just not done. In fact, since he’s healthy for the first offseason in three years, he believes last season could turn out to be just the beginning of a late career revival.
“I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me,” Cruz said in a press release on Monday, shortly after he was released by the Giants. “I think there is still a lot of miles left on this body. I’ll definitely be searching and looking for work as the time comes.”
Will his time come again, though? Is there a market for a 30-year-old slot receiver, slowed by two serious injuries and surgeries (knee and calf), and coming off a disappointing season where he caught just 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown in 15 games?
The Denver Broncos are reportedly already trying to arrange a visit with the free agent, and other teams will …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/where-could-victor-cruz-wind-up/215984134
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York