NFL Free Agency 2017: PK Steve Hauschka a fit for Giants?

Veteran placekicker Robbie Gould is a free agent and the New York Giants have a decision to make. Bring him back because he is a reliable field goal kicker even if his range might be limited, and live with his woefully short kickoffs, or try to upgrade.
We recently debated the pros and cons of signing Los Angeles Rams‘ placekicker Greg Zuerlein. Arizona State’s Zane Gonzalez might be a possibility if the Giants wanted to use a late-round draft pick on him.
Let’s add another name to the list of potential Gould replacements. What about Steven Hauschka, who appears to be headed to free agency after the Seattle Seahawks signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh?
Hauschka, 31, is a nine-year veteran who has kicked in a lot of big games with Seattle during the past six seasons. He has made …
