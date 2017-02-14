New York Giants: Tight End Matt LaCosse Signs ERFA Deal

General manager Jerry Reese and the New York Giants have re-signed tight end Matt LaCosse. LaCosse was an exclusive rights free agent.

The New York Giants have a void to address at tight end. Lackluster production and poor protection for the run game from the tight end position hindered the offense throughout the 2016 NFL regular season.

With the offseason arriving and free agency nearing, the Giants have taken steps towards filling the void at tight end.

Larry Donnell will hit the open market this offseason, and both Will Tye and Jerrell Adams are exclusive rights free agents. New York could conceivably bring all three back, but many fans have turned their focus to a different tight end: 24-year-old Matt LaCosse.

