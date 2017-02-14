New York Giants Re-Sign DT Robert Thomas and TE Matt LaCosse

Follow @BigBlueInteract

NEW YORK GIANTS RE-SIGN DT ROBERT THOMAS AND TE MATT LACOSSEâ?¦

According to press reports, the New York Giants have re-signed exclusive rights free agents defensive tackle Robert Thomas and tight end Matt LaCosse.

The Giants claimed Thomas off of waivers from the Carolina Panthers in September 2016. He played in eight regular-season games with no starts (6 percent of defensive snaps) and finished the year with five tackles and one sack. Thomas was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Washington Redskins after the 2014 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Redskins (2014-15), Seahawks (2015), Patriots (2015), Dolphins (2015), and …

