New York Giants news, 2/14: Giants will make effort to keep Jason Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants are said to be prepare to make a “legitimate run” at keeping defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul before he reaches free agency, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
That, really, shouldn’t be a surprise. The Giants will have a difficult time replacing Pierre-Paul, an outstanding all-around defensive end who had seven sacks, eight passes defenses, three forced fumbles in 12 game last season. Pierre-Paul was Pro Football Focus’s 14th-ranked defensive end in 2016. Until he was injured, Pierre-Paul was on the field for more than 90 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps.
The question is just how much money will the Giants be willing to spend to turn that “legitimate run” into a long-term signing. After missing out on lucrative long-term deals the past two offseasons, Pierre-Paul has made it clear that he wants to cash in this time around. ESPN’s Dan Graziano was probably right when he predicted that Pierre-Paul “…
