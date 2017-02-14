New York Giants: Cost Matters With Re-Signing Jason Pierre-Paul

Re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul isn’t quite as simple as bringing back a dynamic talent. The New York Giants must weigh the cost against the benefits.

From a pure talent and execution perspective, it’s easy to argue that the New York Giants should re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul. He’s one of the Top 15 edge defenders in the NFL and a cornerstone of the Giants’ elite defense.

If general manager Jerry Reese is going to re-sign Pierre-Paul, however, the cost simply cannot be ignored.

The basics of the cost is what the Giants would have to pay Pierre-Paul directly. Even at this relatively early juncture, that much is somewhat understood by both the front office and the masses.

The true measure of the cost, however, is the amount of money New York would be paying between two defensive ends.

Reese signed 2016 free agent Olivier Vernon to a …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/14/new-york-giants-cost-jason-pierre-paul/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.