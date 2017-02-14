Is Victor Cruz finished as an NFL player?

Has Victor Cruz played his last down in the NFL? The now former New York Giants star wide receiver made it clear Monday when he was released by the Giants that he wants to continue playing.

“I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me,” Cruz said. “I think there is still a lot of miles left on this body. I’ll definitely be searching and looking for work as the time comes.”

Will anyone offer him a job? Players are, quite honestly, often the last to know when their time has come. NFL scouts and general managers will determine whether or not Cruz gets another chance.