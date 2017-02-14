Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants will undoubtedly be looking for help at tight end this offseason, but they’ll be bringing back at least one of their own players to see if they can get any help from within.
Matt LaCosse, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, has re-signed with the Giants, according to an NFL source. He was an “exclusive rights” free agent, which means all it took for the Giants to bring him back was a one-year contract with an NFL minimum salary of $465,000.
The signing, first reported by ESPN, leaves the Giants with four other ERFAs — tight end Will Tye, defensive tackle Robert …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/giants-re-sign-te-matt-lacosse/215982096
