Giants re-sign TE LaCosse, DT Thomas

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The Giants will undoubtedly be looking for help at tight end this offseason and they may need reinforcements at defensive tackle, too. But they’ve decided to bring back a couple of their own players at those positions to see if they can get any help from within.
Both tight end Matt LaCosse and defensive tackle Robert Thomas have re-signed with the Giants, according to NFL sources. Both were “exclusive rights” free agents, meaning all it took for the Giants to bring them back was to offer a minimum salary and a one-year deal.
For LaCosse, who spent all of last season on injured reserve, that’s worth a 2017 salary of $465,000. For Thomas, his salary will be $540,000.
Meanwhile, the Giants have decided not to tender receiver Ben …
