Giants Free Agent Watch: Who could replace Victor Cruz at wide receiver?

The Giants cleared some cap room when they released veteran receiver Victor Cruz on Monday, but they also created a hole — and not just in fans’ hearts.
Even with diminished skills and production, Cruz was the Giants’ third-best receiver last season and with him gone they need a replacement on the outside. They may give unreliable rookie Roger Lewis a shot to compete after his seven-catch, 97-yard, two-touchdown season. Or they could give an actual shot to veteran Tavarres King, who had two catches for 50 yards in the regular season before his 3-73-1 explosion in the Giants’ playoff game.
But really, they can probably do better on the market if they’re willing to pay the price. There are some good, young, and — perhaps most importantly — tall receivers available. Here’s a look at some of the ones the Giants could turn to when the market opens to fill Cruz’s shoes on Odell Beckham, Jr.‘s other side:
Alshon Jeffrey (Bears) - There isn’t a more talented receiver on the market and the Giants should drool over the idea of pairing this 6-3, 218-pounder with Beckham (and with young Sterling Shepard in the slot). But the baggage and the price of the baggage are prohibitive. He missed half a season with injuries in 2015 and then was hit with a four-game suspension …
