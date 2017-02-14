Giants face franchise-tag dilemma with Pierre-Paul

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Two years ago the Giants hit Jason Pierre-Paul with the “franchise tag” with the hopes that it would only be a place-holder until he agreed to a long-term deal. It almost happened, too, with talks that continued well into the summer – right up until his infamous fireworks accident on the 4th of July.
Then last year the Giants didn’t use the tag on him when he was still recovering from his hand injuries and his value was obviously low, and it worked out when they lured him back for just $10 million and one year.
But now, JPP is poised to become the best pass rusher on the open market this spring, which means he might be one of the most sought-after free agents of all.
So will the Giants try to prevent that from happening by using the franchise tag on him again?
If they can’t sign him to a long-term deal by March 1, it doesn’t look like they have much of a choice.
That’s the dilemma for the Giants as the tagging period begins on Wednesday (and lasts until March 1). The tag for defensive ends is likely to be about $17 million, which means they might have to tie up half of their projected salary cap space in just one player. That’s a lot considering they have a couple of their own free agents to re-sign, not to mention plenty of other needs.
Even more problematic, they’d be doing it at a position (defensive line) where they went crazy last offseason, giving Olivier Vernon a five-year, $85 million deal with $52.5 million guaranteed, and Damon Harrison a five-…
